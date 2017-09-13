Itchenor Church ‘inundated’ with donations for Hurricane Irma victims

Witterings residents filled a church with vital donations for the millions of people affected by Hurricane Irma.

People flocked to Itchenor Church this week with food, water, tents and old sails for the many across the Atlantic left homeless and desperate.

Volunteers sorting through the many donations at Itchenor Church

Following an appeal on Facebook, volunteers from the Witterings and Itchenor area collecting saw a stream of people come with donations on Monday and Tuesday which will be flown by the Branson family to the British Virgin Islands left reeling by the devastating hurricane.

Volunteer Suzy Pickthall said: “People just kept coming, we had hundreds of tents, tarpaulins, old sails, nappies, tools, food and water, even a pair of crutches, the supermarkets helped a lot.

“It was amazing, there were about 15 people sorting all the stuff out and there was a great rush to get it ready to fly out.”

Tens of thousands of people have lost their homes and livelihoods in the Caribbean, Cuba and Florida.

