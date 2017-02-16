‘Keep Daisy Smiling’ fundraising event this month

A coffee morning will be held in support of a four year old girl with lymphatic cancer.

The event is set to be held at Bracklesham Barn on February 24 from 10am until 11:30am.

The fundraiser, entitled ‘Keep Daisy Smiling’, will help young Daisy Wigginton and her family.

The coffee morning will support Darren Wigginton’s crowdfunding campaign to raise £50,000 to help Daisy through her two and a half year cancer treatment. The JustGiving page can be visited at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/daisy-wigginton.

The coffee morning event is being organised by Samantha Ashton.

She said: “I met Daisy’s parents at Sidlesham Primary School, where I am also a parent. When I found out that Daisy was ill with lymphatic cancer, I said ‘I’ll do a coffee morning’.

“The response has been great. There are so many people who want to help this local family. Everything has been donated so all the funds raised will go to Daisy and her family.”

At the coffee morning, there will be raffle prizes, a Teeny Tots mascot, Busy Bugs Soft Play, and the Bracklesham Youth Football.

There will also be a bouncy castle, sponsered by Bounce About.

The event organisers welcome any donations, cakes or raffle prizes.

