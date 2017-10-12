Kerry swapped hairdressing for care work and is encouraging others to join her

A special event has been organised to encourage people to consider a rewarding career as a care worker.

A special event was arranged by West Sussex County Council on Saturday to give those living in and around Selsey the opportunity to meet care providers and find out about roles available.

Karen Halford, a care home registered manager from Selsey is supporting the county council's recruitment drive for care workers

The event, which also gave people the chance to apply for jobs, was held at Chaplins Coffee Shop, in Selsey High Street.

Kerry Duley, who lives in Selsey, was a hairdresser before swapping careers to become a domiciliary care co-ordinator.

She said: “I’ve built a really good career out of it. I’ve done lots of training, gained qualifications and it’s a really good career path now.

“There’s a stigma attached to care work but you can use it as a platform to build a career on. You can go into nursing, social work – all sorts of things once you’ve got your social care qualifications.”

Fellow care worker, Karen Halford, a care home registered manager who also lives in Selsey, said what made the job special was the people. She said: “It’s a lovely place to be. The residents appreciate what we do for them and when you see the smile you put on their face that makes everything worthwhile. If you can make a difference to someone’s life, you should do it. You’ve got nothing to lose by trying it, it’s all to gain.”

The county council has been working with independent providers of care and support at home, extra care housing and residential care providers in the county on initiatives to increase the recruitment and retention of care professionals.

Amanda Jupp, the county council’s cabinet member for adults and health, said: “Caring is an incredibly rewarding career with so many opportunities to progress and make a real, positive difference to people’s lives. I would urge anyone interested to find out about local opportunities and job vacancies.”

The council’s website says people do not need any qualifications to become a care worker as many care providers offer opportunities to gain qualifications once they have started their jobs

For more information, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/jobsincare