Lanterns will again light up Selsey

The great tradition of Christmas celebrations in Selsey will continue when the famous lights switch-on takes place next month.

The event, organised by Selsey Town Council, is one of the most impressive and well-attended in the county and will take place on Saturday, November 25.

Town co-ordinator Sam Tate said: “After the success of our lantern parade last year we’re making it the centrepiece of our celebrations again, it’s such a wonderful sight to see children from across our community come together with their lanterns and start our annual celebrations.”

A series of lantern-making workshops have been organised in conjunction with Running Wild Forest School and the council hopes shops will stay open late.

The parade will leave St Peter’s Church at 5pm, there will be carols around the Christmas tree, a community choir, mini funfair, stalls and Santa’s grotto. Full details www.selseytowncouncil.gov.uk