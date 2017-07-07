Last open day for Chichester police station

Tomorrow, Chichester Police Station will open its doors to the public once again for what will be the its last open day from 10.30am to 3pm.

Officers from across the Arun and Chichester district – as well as from across the force – will come together to showcase the various operational units within Sussex Police.

A selection of classic police cars and fire engines will be on display, as well as other operational vehicles from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, and firefighters will be carrying out chip pan fire demonstrations.

Other agencies such as Selsey Coastguard, St John Ambulance, Sussex Search and Rescue and The Lifecentre will join the ranks on the day, and activities will include face painting, bouncy castles and an ice cream van.

Competitions will run throughout the day including a grand raffle, with all money raised on the day being donated to charities Chestnut Tree House and the Tangmere dementia support hub.

Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice cares for 300 children with life-shortening conditions across East and West Sussex as well as South East Hampshire, providing care at their purpose-built hospice in Arundel and in families’ own homes across the region.

Dementia Support, based in Tangmere, are building a first-of-its kind dementia-friendly hub for people with dementia, their families, friends and carers.

Tweeting earlier this year, the Chichester Police said the open day would be ‘the last one in the current format but we will be looking for other ways to engage in the future’.

To find out more visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1653329978301789

