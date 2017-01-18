Lavant to push back against bid for A27 consultation re-run

Renewed resolve to fight the possibility of an A27 northern bypass was heard at Lavant Parish Council this week.

Councillors agreed to write again to MP Andrew Tyrie and Secretary of State for Transport, Chris Grayling, to urge that the outcome of the completed consultation be respected.

The meeting on Tuesday, January 10, followed a decision by Chichester District Council cabinet to back a re-run of the consultation including northern options.

Plans from the Leader of West Sussex County Council, Lousie Goldsmith, to ask for a new consultation had been exclusively revealed by the Observer the week before.

Vocal and heated objections to a northern bypass were heard from members of campaign group ‘Chichester Deserves Better’ present at the meeting.

Chairman Ian Hutton spoke up three times during the discussion to urge that no personal attacks be made either on Louise Goldsmith or district council leader Tony Dignum.

Cllr James Pickford went so far as to say Ms Goldsmith was in breach of the code of conduct for councillors for having made such a proposal in a non-individual capacity.

But county councillor Jeremy Hunt responded that Ms Goldsmith was entitled to make such statements in her role as council leader, even if he personally disagreed with them.

He added that putting a rival candidate forward against Ms Goldsmith was ‘a bit of a cheap stunt’.

“She has been a very good leader and I don’t think she necessarily deserves that,” he said.

It was decided that Cllr Pickford and Nick Reynolds should write to Mr Tyrie and Mr Grayling on behalf of the council, with the aim of readdressing the balance in voices for and against a northern route.

