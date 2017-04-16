Lennie’s challenge for St Richard’s Hospital

A young boy is raising money for a hospital by running every day for a month.

After spending some time in Howard Ward, St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, Lennie wanted to give something back.

He has decided to run 2km everyday throughout April, to raise money to buy toys and equipment for the children and staff on the children’s ward where he has visited so many times before.

Lennie McCormack, aged seven, has always had a love for running and enjoys attending the weekly Junior Parkrun locally.

He has recently completed his 11th Junior Parkrun which earned him his half marathon certificate.

This activity inspired him to run 2km everyday to raise funds.

Lennie, a keen mathematician, has worked out that he will be running a total of 38.5 miles once he has finished his fundraising efforts.

A JustGiving crowdfunding page has been launched and donations have started to come in to support his amazing achievements.

There is a Wish List of toys and equipment from Howard Ward so that when the month is up the donations raised can go towards things that the children and staff really want and need.

His mother, Kate McCormack, said: “He is an inspiration to us all.”

To stay up to date with Lennie’s progress, visit his JustGiving page at crowdfunding.justgiving.com:443/Lennie-mccormack.

