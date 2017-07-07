‘Let’s get ahead’: Tangmere set to ask for 1,500 homes

Tangmere could volunteer to take 150 per cent of its housing allocation in a bid to prempt building on greenfield sites.

An urgent public consultation has been organised following a housing review this week that could add 500 homes to the 1000 already earmarked for the village.

Appealing to fellow parish councillors yesterday evening, chairman Andrew Irwin pushed for the council to ask for higher density on the emerging masterplan (pictured).

He said: “It’s almost dynamite. A parish council is volunteering to take the flack, because we know that 1,000 homes is too few a density, we know it isn’t future proof.

“Let’s get ahead of it.”

The 1,000 homes masterplan is for an approved Strategic Development Location (SDL) and includes a new school, public open space, and allotments.

A cabinet meeting of Chichester District Council is due to discuss the SDL on Tuesday with the option for a compulsory purchase of the land.

In a separate housing supply review, Chichester District Council has identified ten ‘broad locations’ with the potential for 500 or more extra homes, including Tangmere.

Cllr Irwin told the parish council: “We’re in the unusual position that we would say to CDC [Chichester District Council] that we volunteer to take more homes than in the existing masterplan because we’re pragmatic, we know they’re going to do it.

“I would rather have the discussion now and keep the infrastructure than have them say in a year’s time that we’ve lost the infrastructure.”

He said the council had to find out residents’ views before making an official response by the August 3 consultation deadline.

The masterplan and associated planning documents will be available to view at Tangmere Village Hall on Saturday 15 from 12-4pm during the village fete with councillors on hand to answer questions.

An extraordinary meeting of the parish council to publically debate the plans will be held on Thursday July 20 at 6.30pm in the village hall. All are welcome and invited to attend.

