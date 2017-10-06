Lifeboat station calendar is launched

A calendar remembering Selsey’s old offshore Lifeboat station has been created, using residents’ photographs.

The calendar has now gone on sale in some shops in Selsey, with a minimum donation of £10 per calendar. There are posters in the windows of the shops stocking the calendar, and more information on the Postcard Memories of Selsey Facebook group. All the money raised will be going to the RNLI. Marlin Environmental services sponsored the printing.

Roy Weyman, who created the calendar, said: “When we heard that Selsey was to get a new onshore Lifeboat Station we wanted to know what was going to happen to the old offshore station. We were told it was to be demolished. When the demolition started the people of Selsey wanted to know if there would be any souvenirs or momentos made from parts of the old station or even a sculptor to remember it by as it held many memories for the local towns people as well as holiday makers, but alas, no, nothing was going to be done - it was just thrown in skips and disposed of, so I came up with the idea of a calendar as so many local people had posted lots of photos of the station on Facebook.

“With these photos I put a calendar together and showed the locals what I had done. People loved it so after a lot of sorting out and getting the right look, I put it out on Facebook that I was looking for a sponsor for the calendar. I had two lovely people called Alan and Linda Neno of Marlin Environmental Services, based at Chichester Marina, who very kindly sponsored me for 1,000 copies so it went to print and it will be going on sale from the 2nd October in some of the local shops in Selsey.

“If anyone would like a copy, why not pop down to Selsey and pick one up.”