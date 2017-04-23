Lifetime achievement award for optician

A Bognor Regis optician has received a lifetime achievement award for 37 years of dedication.

Chris Walsh, of Walsh Opticians in Bognor Regis, had a special visit from the local mayor at a surprise event planned by his colleagues at the Cresent Road practise.

Chris Walsh had a surprise visit from Bognor mayor Pat Dillon at Walsh Opticians, in Crescent Road.

Over the years, Chris has had a close relationship with hospital eye departments and Mr Dillon presented him with a Lifetime Achievement Award for delivering outstanding eye care to the community.

Colleagues planned the surprise and arranged for Chris to be met by clients, the mayor and town centre manager Toyubur Rahman, with champagne and refreshments.

Mr Rahman said: “A health care provider like Walsh Opticians is the kind of quality service establishment that brings people from a wide catchment area to the town centre and is vital to the future of Bognor Regis.”

Dr Nicola Geoghegan, a retired GP from Bersted Green Surgery, was at the gathering. She has been a long-standing patient for nearly 20 years and now brings all her children to the practice for eye examinations.

Optometrist Harpal Dhaliwal, who has been at the practice for just over a year, said: “Chris has a fabulous rapport with people and we wanted to celebrate Chris’ fantastic optical career and mark the occasion.

“I am grateful to the mayor for taking time out of his busy diary to join us and help make it a very special event. We wish Chris a relaxing retirement, and myself and the team look forward to maintaining the great service and high standards.”

More than 200 patients attended the retirement party for father-of-four Chris Walsh, which was organised by reception staff at Walsh Opticians.

Mr Walsh said: “I had been in practice in Bognor Regis since 1980 and so many patients brought me in presents and letters. I have been overwhelmed by their kind thoughts and generosity and I would like to thank them.

“It has been an absolute pleasure looking after their ophthalmic needs over all these years. I would also like to thank my loyal staff for arranging the party and being with me, in one instance for 35 years.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.