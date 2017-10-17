Little monkeys can enjoy music fun

Parents can now combine music lessons for their pre school children with a workout for themselves at Westgate Leisure Centre in Chichester.

Monkey Music, the UK’s premium music group for pre school children, has partnered with Everyone Active to bring its unique brand of fun musical learning to Westgate

Emma Barnes who runs Monkey Music in Chichester, Petersfield and Havant, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Monkey Music to Westgate It’s a great chance for parents to combine their visit to the Gym with a great Monkey Music class on the same premises. It’s a safe, welcoming environment and we are offering all Westgate gym members a special concession - £1 membership of Monkey Music which is worth £17.”

Richard Minton Manager, general manager, said; “We love welcoming Monkey Music to Westgate Leisure Centre We know that all our gym parents with pre-school age children will thoroughly enjoy these Monkey Music classes since they are really fun and educational. Monkey Music are considered to be the premium music group in the pre-school market sector, so we are very fortunate to have Monkey Music classes available at the gym and we are very pleased that Monkey Music are giving our gym members £1 membership as well, so it is even better value for money.”

Monkey Music’s specialist teachers cater for children from as young as three months to five years, gently encouraging social and musical skills in a stimulating and friendly environment. Classes are small and tailor-made and Monkey Music makes full use of the 30-minute sessions to captivate children with a combination of catchy music, percussion instruments, visual props and lots of energy. There are also loads of opportunities for the children to experiment with instruments and to make music of their own.

To discover Monkey Music, bring little monkeys along to Westgate in Chichester on Fridays. A complimentary class can be booked online at www.monkeymusic.co.uk/chichester.

Emma said: “I can’t wait to introduce children and parents to the magic of music. As well as having a wonderful effect on children, Monkey Music has a fantastic social element creating friendships which can last for years.”

For more information, phone Emma on 02394 000226 or visit the Monkey Music website at www.monkeymusic.co.uk.