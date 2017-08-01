LIVE - GLORIOUS GOODWOOD: Day one gets off to dramatic start

The wait is over ... the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival is here

Five days of top-class racing action is ahead of us on the Downs and the week starts with a bang as the newly-upgraded Group 1 Qatar Goodwood Cup is staged on the Tuesday after being switched from Thursday.

The race is a special one this year as well - for it sees Big Orange go for his third straight win in the contest, something no horse has ever achieved in its 205-year history.

Other Tuesday highlights include the Qatar Lennox Stakes and the Qatar Vintage Stakes.

There was the most dramatic of starts to the week when the result of the opening race was overturned in a stewards' inquiry - to the delight of The Queen.

Dark Red, a 12/1 starter ridden by Oisin Murphy for Ed Dunlop, drifted towards the end of a thrilling Matchbrook Betting Exchange Handicap and although he passed the post first, an inquiry lasting around 15 minutes decided he had interfered with Adam Kirby on Fabricate, owned by The Queen, who was handed the victory.

The 20/1 shot is trained by Michael Bell - a great start to the day for the man who handles Big Orange. Jim Crowley was third on Khairaat.

The familiar colours of Frankel were first past the post in the Group 2 Qatar Vintage Stakes, a prime contest for two-year-olds, as the Prince Khalid Abdullah-owned Expert Eye, won handsomely under Andrea Atzeni after going off 7/4 favourite, with Godolphin's Zaman (William Buick) well back in second.

We'll update this page as the action unfolds and have full reports, pictures and reaction to the opening as the day goes on.

OTHER NEWS

NON-RUNNER TOMORROW

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap

2 COSMELLI (ITY) (Self Certificate, Not Sound)

Looking ahead to Thursday, a field of nine has been declared for the Qatar Nassau Stakes...

3.35pm Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 197y (9 runners)

1 (9) Blond Me (IRE) Andrew Balding 9st 7lb Oisin Murphy

2 (5) Nezwaah Roger Varian 9st 7lb Andrea Atzeni

3 (7) Queen's Trust Sir Michael Stoute 9st 7lb Jim Crowley

4 (3) So Mi Dar John Gosden 9st 7lb Frankie Dettori

5 (4) Hydrangea (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Aidan O'Brien, Ireland 8st 13lb Seamie Heffernan

6 (1) Shutter Speed John Gosden 8st 13lb Pat Smullen

7 (2) Sobetsu Charlie Appleby 8st 13lb James Doyle

8 (6) Winter (IRE) Aidan O'Brien, Ireland 8st 13lb Ryan Moore

9 (8) Wuheida Charlie Appleby 8st 13lb William Buick

