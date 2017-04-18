Live@Langhams to support Autism Sussex

Langham Brewery is set to host a live music event in aid of charity.

Live@Langhams will take place on Saturday, April 22, at the brewery, which is based in Lodsworth.

It will be raising funds for Autism Sussex, and will feature music by the Petworth Town Band, Rob Spiers and Nick Cursley, Ed and Ollie Goodale, and Sadie Jemmett.

There will also be ales, wines and food.

Entry is free to attend, and the event will run from 7pm until 11pm.

For more information, call 01798 860861 or visit www.langhambrewery.co.uk.

