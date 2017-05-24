‘Lively lady’ celebrates 100th birthday

Bracklesham Bay resident Mrs Nora Pringle has followed in the footsteps of her mother by celebrating her 100th birthday.

Mrs Pringle, who has lived in the area for 40 years, had lunch with her immediate family at Russells Garden Centre to celebrate on Thursday and later entertained all her friends and neighbours at her home in Plover Close.

Daughter Paulene Hallett said: “She does all her own cooking and cleaning and is a very upbeat and modern lady.

“She is well known as an independent and lively lady who still visits her library and shops in the village on a regular basis, and her hairdresser every week.

“Her mother lived to 104 and we still have the cutting of her from the Observer newspaper.”

Nora is a widow and has one daughter, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.