Living History Festival set to be held in June

More than 200 of the UK’s top costumed reenactors and living history groups will bring history to life at a Singleton museum next month.

Visitors are invited to travel back through time and experience 1,000 years of history at the Weald and Downland Living Museum’s new Living History Festival, set to be held on June 3 and 4.

Activities will be located across the museum site, with timed events in the field arena. This is an event for all the family with encampments to explore, food and drink to taste, demonstrations of horsemanship and military drills to watch, plus trades, crafts and historical demonstrations to enjoy.

During this weekend visitors can experience the past from Saxon times to the twentieth century. See what happened at a medieval tournament, Saxon craftspeople making items, plus the sights and smells of a Tudor market.

The Living History Festival will open at 10.30am and close at 5.00pm.

Visitors with disabilities are advised to contact the Museum on 01243 811363 or to email office@wealddown.co.uk in advance of their visit, to discuss the easiest way to access the site.

