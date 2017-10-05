Living museum to host countryside show

Visitors to the Weald and Downland Living Museum’s Autumn Countryside Show are set to experience the countryside at harvest time.

The show, to be held on Saturday and Sunday, features traditional working demonstrations, including heavy horses and vintage tractors ploughing, steam-powered threshing, a horticultural show, and rural craft demonstrations.

The weekend’s celebrations also include falconry displays plus the Dog and Duck Show, which offers spectators a fascinating insight into canine behaviour and training using dogs’ natural instincts. Watch as the expert sheep dogs herd ducks over and around an obstacle course. On the Sunday, there’s a fun dog show for the family to enjoy.

The threshing of the Museum’s wheat crop – separating the grain from the straw – is one of the event’s main attractions. In the days before combine harvesters, the ‘threshing train’ was a common sight and usually comprised a steam traction engine, threshing drum, elevator, and living van used by the engine driver and his mate.

The annual horticultural show is included as part of the show, with classes to suit all ages, ranging from vegetables to woodwork, marmalade to mini scarecrows. Entry forms can be accessed online at www.wealddown.co.uk/whats-on/horticultural-show/.