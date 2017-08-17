Living museum to host steam festival

The Weald and Downland Living Museum is set to host a Vintage and Steam Show this weekend.

The Singleton museum will be open for visitors to enjoy the nostalgic sights and sounds of an era when steam powered the country this Saturday and Sunday.

The traditional steam festival will feature full-size and model steam engines on display at the Museum’s 40-acre site in the South Downs National Park. Exhibits will include commercial vehicles, military vehicles, miniature steam engines, a narrow gauge railway, model boats, Sussex Gauge One Group display, and classic cars.

On Saturday, August 19, members of The Morgan Sports Car Club, Solent Group of the MG Car Club, Totally T-Type, 2 MG Club, plus keen vintage car enthusiasts will display their vehicles for visitors to view. On Sunday, August 20, the Jaguar Enthusiasts Club, Portsmouth Region, will hold its annual club event at the show.

A popular attraction at the event is the gallopers, which is at the centre of a traditional fairground (small charges apply). Visitors to the show can also take a ride on the narrow gauge steam railway and enjoy a programme of displays in the arena. With a vintage themed tea tent, local crafts and traditional demonstrations, plus arena displays throughout the weekend, this is an event for all the family to enjoy.

The museum has added a Vintage Music Stage to the event for the first time, with a line up of bands playing during the steam show.

The talented acts include: the stylish singing of female duo 2 Nightingales, the toe-tapping and swinging Vintage Fairground, the hot jazz, blues, ragtime and popular dance tunes of FB Pocket Orchestra, plus Autumn Reeds and vintage vocalist, Miss Em.

Visitors can also enjoy the Chichester City Band and Worthing Silver Band on Saturday only.

For more information, visit www.wealddown.co.uk.

