Lordington House to host Racton Fete again

John and Audrey Hamilton of Lordington House will again open their gates to host Racton Fete.

The house will be open from 2pm on August 26.

The traditional fete, which has been running for over 50 years, offers an afternoon of enjoyment for all the family.

From the Punch and Judy, to the Terrier Racing and Art Exhibition, there is something to please everyone.

There is also a variety of stalls, children’s games and grand raffle so it is well worth coming along to grab a bargain.

An important factor for running the fete is to raise money for three local organisations: the 12-century church of St Peter in Racton, the Chichester branch of Save the Children, and the local primary school Compton and Up Marden will all benefit.

With the monies raised, the local Church of St Peter at Racton can be maintained to the highest possible condition and continue to be looked after for generations to come.

Racton Church sits on the western bank of the River Ems about a mile south of Walderton on the B2147, just a short walk across the wooden bridge from Racton Manor (demolished 1840), home for centuries of the Gunter family.

Those making their way to the Racton Fete will pass Racton church and will be able to stop off on the way through.

