Lordington Lavender to host open week

Lordington Lavender is set to host its annual open week.

Open on July 10-16 from 10am to 4pm, the event will be an opportunity for people to visit this beautiful site.

For those who don’t wish to walk, there will be a tractor and trailer available to ferry visitors the very short distance to the lavender field. Andrew Elms, owner of Lordington Lavender and member of the conservation guild, will be hosting daily talks about the wildlife, flora and fauna on the farm. These informal sessions will be an opportunity for visitors to ask questions, learn about life on the farm and the lavender growing process, from cutting and steaming to bottling. Talks will be held at 11.30am and 2.30pm daily.

Visitors can indulge in delicious tea and cakes made by local charities, and the renowned Lordington Lavender products will be available for visitors to buy. Tickets are £6 and can be booked from www.lordingtonlavender.co.uk/product/day-tickets.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.