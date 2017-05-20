Lowder Mill to open for National Garden Scheme

A garden at Bell Vale Lane in Haslemere is set to open to the public as part of the National Garden Scheme.

The Lowder Mill garden is set to open on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4.

The building at Lowder Mill

2017 is set to be the 13th year that the Lowder Mill garden has opened. More than £70,000 has been raised for the National Garden Scheme charities during that time.

Lowder Mill regularly attracts more than 700 visitors over the two days that it is open. Find out more about Lowder Mill by visiting www.lowdermill.com.

Ducks enjoy the pond

The pond at Lowder Mill

