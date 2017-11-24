Luxury £2m seafront hotel plan for Felpham is revealed

A luxury hotel with a modern glass front offering views out to sea could be coming to Felpham’s promenade.

Gull Point Suites on the Beach would be a new development of nine suites and cost up to £2m.

All nine modern rooms have a glass front looking out to sea. Images Ivon Blumer Architects Ltd

Peter and Lana de Savary, owners of the Beachcroft Hotel, are behind the plans and have submitted an application to build on land opposite the front of the Beachcroft, located off Clyde Road.

The three-star Beachcroft Hotel is more than 35 years old and its husband and wife owners have kept up its rich tradition of winning awards.

The ultra modern plans have been designed by Ivon Blumer Architects Ltd, who said the new suites would be an ‘icon statement’ and form part of Bognor’s future regeneration.

“The de Savarys are committed to supporting the local economy with this modern, well designed, forward thinking investment at The Beachcroft Hotel,” the brochure states.

The new �2m hotel is close to the Beachcroft Hotel, and the Old Gun Post is also included for refurbishment. Images Ivon Blumer Architects Ltd

“With a proposed investment of up to £2 million, the new building will form an important addition to the Felpham seafront and promenade, whilst creating a valuable economic boost to the local economy.

“Designed in a modern, contemporary architectural style, inspired by the many art deco buildings in the locality, the building will be an iconic statement forming part of the future regeneration of Bognor Regis and the surrounding parishes.”

The plans also include the future refurbishment of the Old Gun Post, a large residential seafront house next to the Gull Point Suites land, also owned by the de Savarys.

The brochure states: “The Old Gun Post, another important iconic building on the seafront, with its sweeping curved roof, is to be refurbished as a state-of-the-art ancillary residential accommodation for the Beachcroft Hotel.”

The application was submitted to Arun District Council’s planning department on October 26 and has just been validated.

It can be viewed on the council’s planning portal by searching with reference FP/268/17/PL.