M25 closed after serious collision

Motorists are being advised to avoid the M25 after a serious collision involving three cars this morning.

According to Surrey Police, the road is completely closed at Junction 13 (anticlockwise) following the collision at around 3am.

Surrey Police, Highways England and other emergency services are on the scene and are working towards opening lane five (closest to the central reservation) to allow some traffic flow. The remaining four lanes will need to remain closed for recovery and investigation work.

A spokesperson for Surrey Police said, “This incident is likely to cause substantial delays and disruption well into the morning, both on the motorway and the local roads, and we ask the public to check before you travel and consider alternative routes.”

Vehicles wishing to join the anticlockwise M25 are being diverted from Junction 13 to use the A30 and A308 towards Sunbury Cross, where they should join the M3 southbound, and then rejoin the M25 at Junction 2 (M3)/Junction 12 (M25) – said police.

All vehicles that were trapped between the closure and the incident have now been freed.

The spokesperson said these drivers are thanked for their patience while officers coordinated the complex operation of turning vehicles around so they could be safely driven off the motorway.

Up to date traffic information can be obtained from Highways England at www.highways.gov.uk/traffic-information

Police said further information on the collision will be released when it is available.