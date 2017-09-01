Major parking overhaul planned for Chichester

Parking on residential roads could replace long-stay car parks in Chichester under consultation ideas set out by the county council today.

The list of suggestions includes closing some city centre car parks and changing Avenue de Chartres, Northgate and the Cattle Market from long stay car parks to short stay.

Commuters would then be made to pay for long stay parking in residential roads as part of a city-wide scheme, with prices adjusted to area depending on demand.

A road space audit behind the proposals found some residential areas had capacity for more daytime parking.

An online consultation is to be held to gauge opinion on the ‘broad concepts and suggestions’ set out by West Sussex County Council.

Other key ideas include shutting off through routes across the city centre to make traffic exit the city the way it came in.

Road space devoted to traffic and parking could also be changed to more sustainable modes such as walking, cycling and public transport.

West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for infrastructure and highways, Bob Lanzer, said: “We have really tried to think outside the box here with this strategy.

“It is estimated by 2029 the number of households in Chichester will grow by 32 per cent, causing 20 per cent more car journeys in and out of the city.

“That’s why we have to start thinking differently and more radically with regards to our parking strategy.”

He added: “I must stress these are only ideas, broad concepts and suggestions at this stage.

“Nothing formal has been proposed or agreed about how or if it should proceed.

“We just want to gauge public opinion and find out what the city thinks about these ideas.

“There will be much discussion to be had over the coming months, so please take the time to comment on our online consultation.

“As ever, the more opinions that are shared, the more informed we will be about how to approach parking and road space within Chichester in the future.”

