Major refurbishment to Chichester car park is given the thumbs-up

A £500,000 major refurbishment to a Chichester car park has been given the green light by Chichester District Council’s cabinet.

In a meeting on Tuesday, September 6, CDC agreed to the extensive work set for Avenue de Chartres multi-storey car park.

The ‘essential upgrade’ will include the improvement of the perimeter vehicle barriers, pedestrian railings and associated works to comply with health and safety standards.

The refurbishment will see the upgrade of the five access towers and the concrete retaining wall and paved surfaces will be cleaned.

The existing lighting will also be replaced with a more energy efficient LED system.

Leader of the council Tony Dignum said: “I am convinced that all these changes are strictly necessary to maintain the building and to comply with health and safety.

“I urge the council to give it full support.”

In the meeting, the option of a vehicle guidance system was discussed – a traffic light system similar to Gunwharf Keys to make it easier to access a vacant bay – however it was decided that it was not necessary as the car park was not often at full capacity.

Building and facilities manager John Bacon said that the possibility of a vehicle guidance system could be reviewed at a later date.