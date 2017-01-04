Man killed in machinery at Chichester Food Park is named

The man who died after becoming trapped in machinery at a composting site in Chichester has been named by police.

Toby Johns, 26, of Elmeswelle Road, Horndean, died just six days before Christmas when he became trapped in a soil grading machine at a site managed by The Woodhorn Group at Chichester Food Park in Bognor Road.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The man who tragically died after becoming trapped in machinery at a composting site in Chichester on December 19 was Toby Johns, 26, of Elmeswelle Road, Waterlooville, Hants.

“A postmortem established that his death resulted from asphyxiation.”

The police spokesman added that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner while the Health and Safety Executive investigate the incident.

