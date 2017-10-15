March School commended for travel plan’s excellence

The March Church of England School has been presented with an award recognising the school’s efforts on its travel plan.

The school was presented with a Bronze Award by Modeshift STARS, the national schools awards scheme that has been established to recognise schools that have demonstrated excellence in supporting cycling, walking and other forms of sustainable travel.

The scheme encourages schools across the country to join in a major effort to increase levels of sustainable and active travel in order to improve the health and wellbeing of children and young people.

The March School has undertaken many initiatives and projects to develop an effective Travel Plan to encourage children and parents alike to think about their travel to school and try, where possible to avoid using the car.

The results have been positive, with children walking, scooting or cycling when they can.

Mrs Nicky Metcalfe, school head, said: “It is lovely for the school to get such recognition for its endeavours.

“I would like to thank the support from everyone who has helped us, such as WSCC, CDC and local businesses. We will now look forward to the silver level!”

The award was presented by Mr Jeremy Hunt, WSCC Cabinet Member for Finance and Resources, and local councillor for Chichester North.

He said: “I’m delighted to present this award to the School as I know how hard they have all worked on their Travel Plan, as well as the Modeshift Stars programme.

“I can see the difference this work has made, and continues to make, to the whole of the school community.

“The benefits are significant, both to safety at drop off and pick up times, as well as to the health of the children, by becoming more active through cycling, scootering and walking – it is all great to see.”

The March school are progressing with their initiatives and have a ‘bike it’ club, scooter scheme, and ‘bike it’ breakfasts.

The school also works with work with neighbours Rolls Royce, and takes part in the Greenpower electric car challenge.

For more information about the March School, visit the website at www.march.w-sussex.sch.uk/web or email office@march.w-sussex.sch.uk. Find out more about Modeshift STARS at modeshiftstars.org.