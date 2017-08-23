Marriott House thanks staff for Carers Week

Marriott House and Lodge Care Home in Chichester has marked Carers Week.

There are more than 40 carers who have great rapport with the residents they look after. To celebrate the week care staff have been treated to a box of goodies including fruits, sweets, crisps and a variety of drinks to enjoy during the week. The home also received a basket of sweets as a thank you to all the carers working there from Barchester Healthcare, the care provider that runs the home.

Marie Forrester, acting general manager at the home, said: “It is a pleasure to take part in Carers Week, our care staff work so hard and are they make a huge difference to the lives of the individuals they care for and the work they do is at the heart of our organisation.”

