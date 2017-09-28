Masterplan for 160-home site revealed

Detailed plans have been submitted for a major development at Lower Graylingwell for 160 homes.

The proposals for the old hospital site south of Graylingwell Drive include restoring the cricket pitch, a pavilion and play area, allotments, and 244 residential parking spaces.

CGI images of what the buildings might look like

Starter home plans for 50 per cent of the site were scrapped earlier this year after a delay in government policy.

In the absence of regulations on the starter homes, which would have been capped at £250,000, the plans now include a standard quota of 30 per cent affordable units for rent and shared ownership.

Planning permission has been approved in principle for the development, with specific layout and design schemes still to be agreed.

Building works would involve demolishing the exisiting hospital buildings and restoring and extending the Martins farmhouse into a family home.

Where the Lower Graylingwell site is located in Chichester

A new road and cycle path is planned to access Chichester University from Kingsmead Avenue.

Search planning application reference 17/02571/REM for more details.