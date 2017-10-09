Mayor to launch Christmas car appeal for local seafaring charity

The mayor of Chichester, Councillor Peter Evans, will officially launch the Christmas Card Appeal for Chichester based charity, the Shipwrecked Fishermen and Mariners’ Royal Benevolent Society, at a reception on Tuesday 10th October at 12pm.

The Mayor will meet local volunteers of the charity who run the Society’s successful Christmas card shop at its premises at 1 North Pallant, Chichester. He will also be given an insight into the Society’s work on behalf of the seafaring community throughout the UK and Ireland over its 178 year history.

Founded in 1839 the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society’s purpose is to provide financial help to merchant seafarers, fishermen and their dependants, who are suffering hardship or distress. In the last year grants totalling £1.4 million were given in over 2,000 cases of need.