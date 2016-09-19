Mayor to open new Chichester pub

The Mayor of Chichester has agreed to pull the first pint at the ‘Chantry’ pub when it opens on Friday September 23.

A ‘VIP’ event will mark the opening of the pub, which has taken the place of the Slug and Lettuce in South Street.

The building’s £250,000 renovation includes neon-lit back wall taps and Henty’s garden, a 15th century courtyard with a quirky old piano made into a giant planter.

Singer and songwriter Lauren Bannon is in the line up to provide acoustics for the evening, with a full opening at 7pm.

Manager Neil O’Hagan explained: “We’ve added a great all day, urban style menu; six craft ales; two craft ciders; thirty-eight amazing cocktails; and fifteen gins infused right here in the pub.

“It’s a fabulous offer for Chichester.”

Burgers, pizzas, tapas and pies are on the menu, with entertainment such as quizzes, live entertainment and gin and jazz nights.

Offers will include Try it Tuesday, an opportunity to sample three beers in one sitting; Crafty burger Wednesday with burger and a beer; 2-4-1 pizzas Thursday and Fizz Friday with an offer on Prosecco by the bottle.

The development has created twelve new job roles and is owned by the Stonegate Pub Company, which also owned the Slug and Lettuce.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.