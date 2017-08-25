Mazegarden Open Day raises thousands

More than 1,000 adults and children visited Sidlesham’s Mazegarden on its annual Open Day, held earlier this month.

Thousands of pounds were raised during the event, which will go to support horticulturalists in difficulties.

Visitors walked around the extensive gardens and wildlife areas, as well as enjoying the maze as the main attraction.

Richard Bushby, horticulturalist from the Mazegarden, said: “In the days before the annual Mazegarden Open Day in Sidlesham there was torrential rain and high gusty winds and it was a miracle that the marquees were still standing on August 6, but on the day the weather was perfect.”

Tea, cakes and ice creams were consumed by hungry visitors, who also browsed a selection of craft stalls together with a very large plant stall.

Richard said: “In addition we had artist Keiko Iwamoto, Denis Knockton with his 1967 red Jaguar on show and Simon Bates, renowned musician, playing his saxophone all for the enjoyment of our guests.

“The event raised a donation of £3,409 for Perennial-Gardeners Royal Benevolent Society, a charity for the horticultural industry with their ever increasing need to help horticulturalists in difficulties.

“This year with our large band of volunteer helpers we have raised £3,409 for the charity.

“Over the 15 years we have now achieved a grand total of over £30,300 in total.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.