Mazegarden Open Day to raise funds for charity

Have your say

The 15th annual Mazegarden Open Day is set to raise funds for the charity Perennial - Gardeners’ Royal Benevolent Society.

The event will take place on Sunday from 10am until 5pm at the mazegarden’s location at 68 Street End Lane, Sidlesham.

The garden has a mixture of borders, many colourful pots, large wildlife pond, lawns and shady areas. In the marquees there will be the usual mix of tea, coffees andcakes, all news books, craft stalls and the largest plant stall to date, all at bargain prices.

Award winning Caroline’s Dairy Ice Cream will also be available through the day.

This year will see a return visit from the renowned muscian Simon Bates on saxophone entertaining the visitors.

In addition, Perennial will have volunteers in attendance to help and tell our visitors all about their work along with their charity shop.

There will also be items of sculpture by talented artists and gardens games on the lawn for all the family including face painting.

Adult entry is £3, with accompanied children aged 15 and under free.

For more information, contact richard@mazegarden.co.uk or 01243 641451, or visit www.mazegarden.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.