Medieval tournament at Arundel Castle this month

Knights are set to battle it out as part of the Four Nations Medieval Tournament.

Arundel Castle, is gearing up for the two-day Four Nations Medieval Tournament this August 19 and 20 – a perfect summer holiday event for the whole family.

Medieval knights representing the Kingdoms of England, Poland, France and Denmark will descend on the upper lawns of the Castle, keen to seize glory for themselves and their country.

The knights will go head-to-head in a series of thrilling reproductions of tournament combat, with a range of weaponry including pole arm weapons, single-handed and hand-and-a-half swords used in the exhilarating free-style fighting competition.

Aside from these pitched battles, visitors will be transported back in time by a 15th century storyteller. A tented encampment of period-specific crafts will be present as well, allowing visitors to experience the sights and sounds of medieval life.

Budding archers over the age of eight will also be able to practice their skills at have-a-go archery sessions, whilst breath-taking falconry displays will amaze visitors throughout the weekend.

Stephen Manion, castle manager, said: “The Four Nations Medieval Tournament always creates an incredible atmosphere at the Castle and we are very much looking forward to watching the events unfold. With demonstrations and activities that the whole family can enjoy, the Tournament is sure to be an unmissable weekend.”

The Four Nations Medieval Tournament takes place at the beginning of the annual Arundel Festival, which features a range of events in the town.

The festival culminates with two al fresco performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the Collector Earl’s Garden on August 25 and 26, as well as a three-day History in Action (multi-period) extravaganza over the bank holiday weekend, August 26 and 28.

Further information on Arundel Castle and its 2017 event calendar can be found at www.arundelcastle.org.

