Medmerry pupils get a pizza the action

Pupils from Medmerry Primary School had a special end of term treat as they were invited in to Asda Selsey for a behind the scenes tour of the bakery and pizza counters.

Asda Selsey’s store team gave the children a master class in pricing up and packaging the fresh bakery products to be sold in store, and they also gave the kids a chance to create their own pizza with a selection of tasty toppings to take home and cook.

Medmerry pupils with their pizzas outside the store

Martyn Compton, general store manager at Asda Selsey, said: “It was a great morning at the store and the team enjoyed training up their newest recruits!

“The kids especially enjoyed the pizza making and really made use of all the fresh ingredients available in store.”

More information on the store can be found online at www.asda.com/selsey.

Pupils with some Asda products

