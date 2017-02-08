Meet our reporter in Arundel!

Got a story you think should be in the paper? Keen to make your views heard?

Arundel readers will once again have a chance to come down and meet one of our reporters at our monthly reader surgery next week.

Previous reader surgeries have proved a big success, with Arundel residents coming down to chat to our reporter about a range of topics.

Michael Drummond will be working at Arundel Museum from 10am to 2pm on Thursday, February 16th and would love to meet readers who might have stories or views they think should be in the paper.

A table will be set up at Arundel Museum in Mill Road where Michael will be able to chat to any residents of Arundel and the surrounding area about any ideas for news stories they may have.

Members of the public with any queries can email michael.drummond@jpress.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.