Meeting to be held over sale of Bognor Regis Golf Club

News Bognor Regis Golf Club may be set to sell the course for development will see people ‘go barmy’, according to a resident.

The resident, who asked to remain anoymous, said: “It is really sad, we have so little land left. You look at the local plans and there aren’t sites for housing and we were told the golf course shouldn’t be used because of the flood risk.”

A voting form and summary document has been sent out ahead of a ‘extraordinary general meeting’ on April 26.

It details plans for a ‘promotion agreement’ with Hallam Land Management which, if approved, would see it seek ‘planning permission for the development of the club land for residential use’.

The agreement would, after Hallam is reimbursed for costs, interest, charges, expenses and given 17 per cent of the ‘gross sale proceeds’, see the club ‘retain not less than £3m’.

It also states Hallam was appointed by the club in 2014 and that ‘since then they have carried out extensive work on all aspects of the proposed development’. Work which is listed to include ‘town planning, surveying, ecology, environment, flooding, and drainage etc’.

The paperwork adds: “By the time the project is completed they will probably have spent close to a million pounds.”

In October the club denied rumours which were circulating that it was looking to sell.

When approached for comment following the news this week, general manager James Maclean said: “The members have an EGM on Wednesday 26th April to consider entering into a planning promotion agreement with Hallam Land Management.”

Other conditions of the agreement states that Hallam ‘will be responsible for negotiating the purchase of suitable land’, which is to be ‘within two miles of the current clubhouse’, for the ‘development of a new gold course’.

It also states that the new site must be ‘ready for play’ before the old course is vacated.

The current land off Downview Road, is adjacent to the new Felpham relief road and said to ‘stretch for 6,100 yards’ (approximately 3.5 miles).

Felpham Parish Council declined an invitation to comment and Arun District Council was approached for comment but hadn’t replied before this paper went to print.