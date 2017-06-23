Micropub is given the go ahead in Selsey

A micropub has been given the go ahead to set up shop in Selsey’s High Street.

Planning permission was granted yesterday for a change of use at the former tearoom to set up a niche outlet serving craft ales.

An alcohol license is still pending for the premises.

Owner Edward Sye said the permission was ‘great news’ and he hoped to open at the end of July, providing the license was granted in time.

The pub would be open from 12pm to 9pm Monday to Saturday and until 5.30pm on Sundays, and be different from a conventional pub, with seating for 28 in a quieter atmosphere, no game machines and only drinks from the casket.

Mr Sye has described it as ‘going back to the old concept of going to the pub to talk to people’.

The business would use Sussex brews and it is hoped the micropub could boost tourism in the town

