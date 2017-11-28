Micropub plan for Chichester

An IT professional is planning to set up a micropub at a former estate agents in Chichester

Glenn Johnson from Yapton has applied to use number 23 the Hornet, formerly Crossmeads Letting Agency, as a drinking establishment.

The Hornet Alehouse would be permitted to open from 12pm to 10pm every day, with last drinks served at 9.30pm.

Mr Johnson, who is also chairman of the Western Sussex branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), has already had support from fellow members and ale enthusiasts.

He said: “It’s something I’ve been thinking about for years.

“A friend out mine opened one in Worthing three or four years ago and I took voluntary redundancy from my job earlier this year, I’m now a freelance contractor in IT.”

He said the pub, if approved and given a premises license, would be over two floors of the old office, with seating for up to 40 or 50 customers.

He hopes to open the pub in March next year.

Details under planning reference 17/02951/FUL.