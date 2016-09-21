Missing Southbourne man found

Missing man Matthew Balchin from Southbourne near Chichester has been found in Greater Manchester, police have confirmed.

The 38-year-old was reported missing at about midday on Saturday September 17 and was found yesterday afternoon, police said.

Police would like to thank the public and the media for their help.

