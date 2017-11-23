Mission to fill room with toys

A travel agents have embarked on a mission to fill the play room at St Richard’s Hospital with new toys.

Hays Travel Bognor Regis are asking for help to fill the play room in the children’s ward at the Chichester hospital in time for Christmas.

This is in aid of Love Your Hospital, the dedicated charity for Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, who are committed to improving hospital facilities and supporting projects that fall outside of core NHS funding.

On Friday, December 8, travel agents from the branch will be setting off on a charity coach trip to Winchester Christmas Market, which they have organised hoping to raise enough to enable the ward to buy new toys and play equipment for their patients.

In addition, they have launched an in-store Santa’s Sack Toy Appeal, where the local community are able to donate toys, which will be officially presented to the hospital in December.

Lauren Huggett, Hays Travel foreign exchange consultant and initiator, said: “As a parent to two children aged under five, I unfortunately know first-hand how it feels to have your child in hospital, it was not only a fraught time for me as a parent, but a hugely stressful time for my daughter too.

“In the four days we were admitted to St Richard’s children’s ward our frequent visits from the play specialists became something to look forward to.

“My daughter loved them coming in with new toys and books for her to play with and the smiles and laughter they bought her made her so happy, it was the difference between sitting in a room and being able to play and be a child.”

In addition to the proceeds from the coach trip, Hays Travel Bognor Regis will be donating a further £150 to Love Your Hospital to as a contribute towards boosting the facilities in the playroom.

Amanda Tucker, head of charity for Love Your Hospital, said: “The ever increasing demands on hospital services means NHS charities are needed now more than ever to provide funding. Support from local businesses means we can ensure patients and their visitors have the best possible hospital experience and staff work in a healthy, safe and inspiring environment providing first-class patient care.

“We’re so incredibly grateful to the team at Hays Travel in Bognor Regis for arranging what will be a fantastic day trip to the wonderful Winchester Christmas Market, and for launching a Santa’s Sack toy appeal, all in aid of our children’s ward at St Richard’s Hospital. Thank you to all involved for your support this Christmas.”

Tickets for the coach trip are available to buy from Hays Travel Bognor Regis, at 34 London Road.

Those who wish to support the Santa’s Sack toy appeal are asked to make their donation by Sunday, December 17.