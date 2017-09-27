Monarchs Glen rules at Goodwood again

Monarchs Glen obviously likes it at Goodwood - just like his dad used to.

As a two-year-old Frankel colt, Monarchs Glen chalked up a win and a second place in two late-season appearances on the Downs.

Only one win in four starts as a three-year-old, now a gelding, had made it a mixed 2017 for the John Gosden-trained star - but he was back to his best in the feature race of Goodwood's penultimate fixture of the season, the £25,000 EBF Stallions Foundation Stakes.

The listed-race success at 4/1 came with Robert Tart on board and needed a photo finish to be confirmed, Monarchs Glen taking it by a short head.

Frankel, of course, needs no introduction to Goodwood race-goers - he is the only horse ever to have won the track's showpiece race, the Sussex Stakes, twice, those victories bringing the house down in 2011 and 2012. Race-goers across the country now have a big crop of young horses to follow that he has sired since going to stud.

Monarchs Glen was one of two Frankel offspring in the race - the other, Frankuus (9/2), coming in sixth under Joe Fanning for trainer Mark Johnston.

But if that was a disappointment for Johnston he did have the consolation half an hour later of moving into the lead in the Dick Hern Trophy standings.

The trophy is presented annually to Goodwood's top trainer for the season and Renfrew Street's 11/1 win in the TBA Centenary Fillies' Handicap, also under Fanning, was a seventh Goodwood success of 2017 for the Middleham handler. That puts him one ahead of his closest rivals David Simcock and Charlie Hills with only one meeting to come.

The afternoon's racing began with the Get 1/4 Odds At 188Bet Future Stayers' Maiden Stakes , taken by evens-favourite Setting Sail, ridden by James Doyle for Charlie Appleby.

The TBA Small Breeders' Fillies' Conditions Stakes was won by Pastamakesufaster (8/1), with John Egan on board for David Evans, while the Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC Handicap was impressively taken by Lunar Jet (11/2), with Jimmy Quinn and James Mackie teaming up.

Biggest-priced winner of the day was Showmethewayavrilo, 14/1 victor in the 188bet.co.uk Handicap for trainer Malcolm Saunders and jockey Charlie Bennett. The 6/4 favourite Jashma was guided first home in the Daily Racing Specials at 188Bet Apprentice Handicap Stakes for Richard Hughes, who has enjoyed a number of successes in his two seasons as a trainer at the track where he was so successful in the saddle.

There's now just one more Goodwood meeting to come - and one more for Seamus Buckley to oversee before he retires as clerk of the course to end 50 years working in racing. The season finale takes place on Sunday, October 15.