Montezuma’s week of fun for charity

Montezuma’s has completed a fun-filled week of charity events for customers and employees to raise money for Children on the Edge.

The Chichester based charity works to restore the ingredients of a full childhood to forgotten children, living on the edge of their societies. Fundraising activities included online donations, in-store competitions and a packed week of activities for the team at Chocolate Towers, Montezuma’s HQ. As well as all money raised, Montezuma’s will be donating its profits made during the charity week to Children on the Edge.

Throughout the week Montezuma’s encouraged customers to get involved in its stores in Chichester, Winchester, Woking, Kingston, Brighton and Spitalfields with a range of competitions including Guess the Mystery flavour. Back at HQ, Montezuma’s staff took part in a jumble sale, bingo, cake sales, an auction of promises and a sports day.

Children on the Edge has been Montezuma’s chosen charity for over ten years and Helen Pattinson, Montezuma’s co-founder, has just been appointed a trustee to help with the ongoing operations of the business.

Helen Pattinson said: “Our annual charity week is an important time in the Montezuma’s year. We are proud and privileged to work so closely with Children on the Edge, and all our teams and customers love getting involved to raise as much money as possible. The Auction of Promises at HQ was a keenly fought battle with promises such as tarot reading, trips in a RIB on the Solent and an hour of pug love! We’re also pleased to have decided that this year, all business profits made during the week are being donated alongside our other fundraising efforts.”

