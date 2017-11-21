Mother ‘devastated’ by loss of necklace made from daughter’s ashes

A ‘devastated’ mother who lost a pendant filled with her daughter’s ashes is hoping to be reunited with it.

Marion Cook first noticed the necklace was missing from around her neck on Tuesday, November 14.

Marion Cook is searching for a necklace made from her daughter Laura Newland's ashes which has gone missing. Pictured is Laura and Marion together.

She had it made in memory of her daughter Laura Newland, who passed away in August last year aged 30 from blood clots which formed while she was pregnant.

It could have gone missing in Southwick, Worthing, Chichester or Portslade.

Marion said she would be ‘so happy’ if it was found: “I just feel so lost. I wander around the house and think ‘maybe it will be here if I look hard enough’. People keep saying there is a prayer I can say to find it, but deep down I’m devastated that I lost it because it is so precious.”

On Monday, November 13, the 57-year-old took her nine-year-old grandson Callum to Mile Oak Primary School in Graham Avenue, Portslade. After school she went to Aldi in Portslade and the The Dropped Stitch knitting shop in Victoria Road, Portslade.

Deep down I’m devastated that I lost it because it is so precious

She then drove her daughter Rachel to a job interview in Chichester before visiting the Highdown Hotel in Littlehampton Road, Worthing and the Toby Carvery in Goring Road, Worthing. Marion drove Rachel home to Durrington and her son Terry to Lancing before arriving home in Graham Avenue, Portslade.

On Tuesday, she visited Howlett Clarke solicitors in Southwick Square, and went shopping there with a friend.

She also visited their house in Old Barn Way, Southwick.

It was around 2.30pm that Marion noticed it was missing.

Marion Cook is searching for a necklace made from her daughter Laura Newland's ashes which has gone missing. Pictured are Laura's sons Callum, nine, and Jaxson, 16 months, who each have a paperweight made with their mum's ashes.

Laura died after blood clots thought to be fluid in her legs spread to her lungs, leaving behind her newborn son Jaxson and Callum. The pair are now raised by Marion, who gave up her job as manager of Shoreham Knitting and Needlecraft in East Street, Shoreham to become their guardian. The boys each have a paperweight made out of their mother’s ashes.

The necklace, made by Ashes into Glass, is silver with a purple pendant, and Marion is offering a reward for its return. She said: “It means everything to me. The inscription on it said: ‘Laura, with me forever’, but now I feel it was pointless putting that on there.”

If you have the necklace or have seen one fitting this description, please get in touch with us.