Motor cruiser rescued by Selsey lifeboat crew

A motor cruiser on the way to Essex had to be towed to safety by Selsey RNLI yesterday after its steering broke.

Two people were on board the ‘Moondance’ made an emergency call to the UK Coastguard just before 9am after getting stuck seven miles south east of Selsey Bill.

A volunteer crew from Selsey RNLI came to the aid of the 40ft vessel in the Shannon lifeboat and towed it back to Chichester harbour.

The lifeboat reached the motor cruiser half an hour after the initial call, and was ready for action again by 1pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.