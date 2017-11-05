MP recognises couple’s community work

Key members of Willowhale Farm Residents’ Association paid a visit to MP Nick Gibb.

John and Anne Bass came up to the House of Commons at Nick Gibb’s invitation to see Prime Minister’s Questions, and for a tour of the Houses of Parliament.

John is the founder of the Willowhale Farm Residents’ Association, and Anne its secretary. The Association has 210 members and holds a coffee morning every Friday at the Willowhale Centre.

Nick Gibb said: “John and Anne Bass do a huge amount for residents of the Willowhale part of Aldwick. As well as serving as a parish councillor on Aldwick Parish Council, John helps people with their problems and helps to take up issues affecting the estate. Both Anne and John represent everything noble about community involvement and they are both widely admired throughout Aldwick.

“On behalf of the community I wanted to say a formal thank you, which is why I invited them up to the House of Commons to see Prime Minister’s Questions.”