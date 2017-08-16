Music event supports Selsey businesses

Young people from Selsey have been working together to support local businesses and charities.

Team 9 Wave 2 organised a big music event for its social action project as part of the National Citizen Service programme with West Sussex County Council.

Violinist Joey Johnston, 16. Photo by Derek Martin DM17839410a

Amy Tsim, youth support worker in charge, said: “This project was raising awareness for the local shops in the Selsey area, as well as fundraising for British Red Cross, St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Brent Lodge.

“They had local artistes perform live on the day and a variety of fête stalls, which included a tombola, face painting, guess the number of sweets and raffle.

“They raised £200 in total on the day, despite the terrible weather. The group went to St Wilfrid’s Hospice to give them the money raised and to speak to some of the patients, which helped the young people understand how much St Wilfrid’s helps the day patients.”

Local businesses donated various items to support the event.

From left, Caitlin Whitfield, Anna Peling and Niamh, all aged 16. Photo by Derek Marti DM17839422a

The music event at Selsey Scout hut, in School Lane, last Wednesday was supported by other NCS teams.

Maddie Bailey, a member of Team 9 Wave 2, said: “NCS has really helped me build my confidence and made me believe in myself more. I was doubtful about doing NCS and how it could help me in the four weeks but it really has given me the confidence and skills which I didn’t have.”

The NCS programme is for young people aged 16 and 17, giving them the opportunity to challenge themselves, develop skills for life and make their mark in the community.