NCS team raises more than double its target

Young people who wanted to help Chestnut Tree House have managed to raise well over £1,000.

Team 1 Wave 2 chose the children’s hospice for its social action project as part of the National Citizen Service programme with West Sussex County Council

Team 1 Wave 2 helping at an NCS music event in Selsey. Photo: Derek Martin DM17839442aa

Chloe Hughes said: “One of our members has a contact with Chestnut Tree House due to his grandma volunteering there and we now know that their new outdoor seating area has no cushions or decorations, making the seating rather uncomfortable and not a nice place to sit.

“As a group, we came up with the decision to create a sum of £500-plus to give directly to Chestnut Tree House to support them, as the government only gives them seven per cent of the £3.8million they need a year to support all their needs.

“The charity supports terminally ill children and offers support and respite to their loved ones. Therefore, our team of 16 all felt very strongly about supporting this cause.”

The team raised nearly £400 with a 12k sponsored walk last Monday, collected £363 in donations after three members gave a two-minute presentation at a business meeting, and organised a fundraising event at the Phoenix Centre in Bognor Regis on Thursday, bringing to total to £1,177.73.

Chloe added: “We had lots of different stalls and we had Time Aside, a group for disabled children, coming in to partake in our face painting, cushion decorating and music stalls, to name a few.

“We shall also either buy or make cushions for the outside area to comfort the loved ones and also those who visit.”

The team also supported other NCS social action projects, including a music event at Selsey Scout hut organised by Team 9 Wave 2.