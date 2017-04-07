New business park planned off the A27

Plans have been submitted for a new business park along the A259, close to the A27 Bognor Roundabout.

Springfield Park, located next to the former fuel depot site, could become a ‘small’ and ‘attractive’ employment site, according to the plans.

South by East Property Investments Ltd has submitted an outline planning application.

Its design vision, produced by Phoenix Planning Consultancy, states: “The applicant’s vision is to redevelop this somewhat scruffy edge of city commercial site as a small, modern, verdant business park so as to provide an attractive employment site which is a long term asset to the local economy and as improvement to the eastern entrance to the city.”

The derelict former fuel depot next to it has planning permission to be transformed into a large supermarket, earmarked for an unconfirmed ‘discount’ chain, as well as three restaurants, businesses and a waste facility.

Concerns have been raised over the added congestion to the A27 and A259.

The application for Springfield Park seeks to clear the site of all the existing buildings and create 1.4hectares of employment space with parking.