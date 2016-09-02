New community building on the cards for East Wittering

A new community building could be on the cards for East Wittering.

The application for the new facilities could see local groups in the community benefiting from a multi-purpose room, youth area, washing and changing facilities and a safe play area.

East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council submitted the proposal for work to take place on recreational ground to the north-east of Downview Close.

A spokesperson from the parish council said within the application: “The design of the building is not bulky or out of scale with the area or local context.

“It provides a positive opportunity to enhance the site and surrounding area and is a well-planned and much needed community facility.

“The proposal will provide facilities for the local Girl Guiding Movement, a badminton court within a multipurpose space, and a youth hall providing cooking facilities for community functions.”

The application is under consideration with CDC.