New race announced for Goodwood meeting

French and Italian pre-war Grand Prix and Voiturette machines will take to the track for a brand-new race at the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

The event, named in honour of Italian superstar Achille Varzi, will be an addition to the roster for the 75th Members’ Meeting taking place on March 18 - 19.

In a statement Goodwood said ‘the Varzi Trophy will form part of the 12-race programme during the Springtime spectacular’.

Varzi achieved great success in the 1930s for Alfa Romeo, Auto Union and Bugatti having switched from motorcycles to cars.

It added the race will cater for cars that competed up to 193 and feature a ‘mouth-watering line-up’ including ‘beauties’ from Alfa Romeo, Bugatti, Delahaye, Maserati and Talbot-Lago.

A limited number of public tickets for the 75th Members’ Meeting are available and are expected to be sold out in the next few days.

See www.goodwood.com or call 01243 755 055.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.